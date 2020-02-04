Nusrat Jahan poses with candy floss, remembers childhood memories

Bengali actress and politician Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to share a picture in a childlike candidness. She was seen holding a candy floss in her hand and she adorned a cute jacket which had colourful flowers, rabbits and hearts made on it.

She wore a hairband on her head and left her hair open and accessorised her look with little drop earrings.

She captioned the picture and wrote, "There is a child inside all of us, and we often forget to let the child out to play..."

Nusrat shared many pictures where she was seen having fun and getting excited looking at candy floss. In one picture, she poses with her tongue out, while in the other she is holding candy floss like a baby.

Nusrat Jahan was celebrating a birthday. Nusrat is very active on Instagram and she shares a lot of pictures from her day-to-day life, thus keeping her followers updated.

