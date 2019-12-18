Nusrat Jahan's playtime with a doraemon toy will melt your heart

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bengali actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video where the newly-elected MP from Basirhat is seen playing with an adorable toy. The new-age political leader from Kolkata, who is much more than just being a popular face uploaded the adorable video as her Instagram story.



A screengrab of Nusrat Jahan's Instagram story

In the video, the Trinamool Congress MP can be seen playing with a small toy of Doraemon. While sharing the video with her fans and followers, Nusrat wrote: I missed you and she ended her caption with hashtag Doraemon. In the video, one can see Nusrat Jahan playing with Doraemon toy as she reveals her inner child to her fans and followers.

What's more? The 29-year-old politician can also be seen cuddling and kissing the adorable soft toy as she lays comfortably at her home in Kolkata. In the video, Nusrat who is seen getting playful with the soft toy is seen sporting a yellow Kurti with her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Recently, the Basirat MP had taken to Instagram to share adorable pictures where she is seen spending time with street children. It seems Nusrat met a boy over the weekend who was selling balloons on the streets of Kolkata.

While sharing the cute, candid pictures, Nusrat wrote: Made my weekend special...with the special one...a 1 year and a half baby-selling balloons...was way more cuter and colourful than the balloons...! The cute, candid pictures of Nusrat with the street kid won her many hearts.

Nusrat tied the knot on June 3, 2019, with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain. She was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when the two met each other. Nusrat Jahan started her career as a model after winning the beauty contest Fair-one Miss Kolkata in 2010. Since then, there has been no turning back for the actor-tirned-politician.

