Nusrat Jahan's secret shopping with sister Nuzhat is major sibling goals
While sharing the photos with her followers, Nusrat said that she is secretly shopping with her sister Nuzhat Jahan as the two happily posed for a selfie
Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan, on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared a picture with her followers where she is seen bonding with her sister Nuzhat Jahan. While sharing the series of photos, Nusrat, who donned a black hoodie, captioned the picture: Secretly shopping...shhhh. She even tagged her sister Nuzhat in the adorable post.
A screengrab of Nusrat Jahan's Instagram story
In the photo, the 29-year-old actor-turned-politician looks stunning as she opts for casual wear for her outing. Nusrat opted for an all-black attire as she posed with a pout post her shopping outing with her sister Nuzhat Jahan.
While Nusrat looked chic, her sister Nuzhat too look adorable in an all-black outfit with a printed t-shirt. In the adorable picture, both Nusrat and Nuzhat are seen setting major sibling goals as the two spend quality time with each other over shopping.
View this post on Instagram
"Beauty is not in the face; beauty is a light in the heart." ~ Khalil Gibran #Asur #AsurPromotions #Releasing3rdJanuary2020 Saree Courtesy: @vishwa_pinkisinha Styled & Clicked by: @sandip3432 Make up: @makeupartist.sourab Hair: @majhisarmistha Special assistance: @rinkikhatoon
Nearly two weeks ago, the Trinamool Congress MP had taken to the gram to share stunning pictures of herself where she looked stunning in a pink Kanjeevaram saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. Nusrat had donned a pink Kanjeevaram saree with a purple zari border looked simply elegant in the nine-yard traditional wear.
Nusrat Jahan tied the knot on June 3, 2019, with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain. Nusrat was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when the two got acquainted with each other. Jain is a former student of MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School. After studying management at the University of Warwick, he worked as a consultant in a UK-based multi-national company.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Bengali actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan who won 2019 Lok Sabha elections is much more than just a popular face. The 29-year-old politician has been setting the internet on fire with stunning pictures. But Nusrat has some major affinity to the colour black. Nusrat's Instagram is filled with pictures from western wear to ethnic ensembles all in different shades of black
-
Recently, when Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain gifted her a beautiful cotton saree in hues of black, it was evident that Nusrat would turn up in the amazing saree as she has a never-ending love for the colour black. Describing what black means for me, Nusrat writes: Black speaks a lot more than just powerful . . . . . it's the new grace!
-
During her honeymoon, Nusrat Jahan sported a white crop top with black stripes as she posed amidst the backdrop of the picturesque beaches of Mauritius. While sharing this picture, Nusrat captioned it: Paradise has never been abt places, it exists in moments, in connection, in flashes across time...!
-
In this photo, Nusrat Jahan poses with a movie poster in the background in a black hoodie with 'Girl Power' written on it. Nusrat accentuated her look with lipstick and tied her long tresses in a bun
-
Nusrat Jahan looks fab in a one-shoulder crop top and black and white striped pants. While sharing this picture from one of her photoshoots, Nusrat captioned it: If I was meant to be controlled, I would have come with a remote...!
-
In photo: Nusrat Jahan shimmers in an all-black attire as she shows off her love for the colour black
-
Sharing a leaf out of her honeymoon to the island nation of Mauritius, which is widely known for its beautiful beaches, lagoons, and reefs, actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan was seen shimmering in the hues of black
-
In pic: Nusrat Jahan gets sun-kissed during her romantic beach getaway as she stuns in a simple white dress with black stripes
-
Nusrat Jahan looks poised and poignant as she shines in a black dress during one of her photoshoots. Nusrat completed her look with a beautiful neckpiece and leaves her long tresses open
-
MP Nusrat Jahan shared this picture where she is seen posing for a selfie with her co-actor as she stuns in all-black gym attire
-
In picture: Nusrat Jahan, who is seen sporting a floral black crop top looks adorable as she plays with a small child during her beach vacation in Mauritius
-
Nusrat Jahan shines in an all-black attire as she shows her fans an unknown and unseen side of her which loves music to the core.
In picture: Nusrat Jahan is seen playing the keyboard as she captions this one: Music has a life.. which is why our hearts have beats..!!!
-
Nusrat Jahan really knows how to grab the attention of her audience. In the pic, Nusrat is seen posing as a model as she looks uber cool in all-black attire. Nusrat completed her look with a bling canvas, minimal make-up and left her long hair open
-
Nusrat Jahan is one of the most glamorous politicians today. Although Nusrat loves all colours, she swears by the colour black. From crop tops and ethnic wear to and workout attire, Nusrat truly loves the colour
-
In picture: Politician Nusrat Jahan goes rugged in a black leather jacket as she poses for the camera
-
The new-age political leader from Kolkata looks graceful in a beautiful black saree which she paired with a beautiful gold neckpiece and teamed it with a pair of diamond bangles. While sharing this picture filled with grace, Nusrat wrote: Black is an acquired taste, six yards of pure grace...!
-
Nusrat Jahan shared this picture from her gym diaries. Sporting black sportswear, Nusrat Jahan completes her gym look with a white jacket. Nusrat captions this one: Wear your confidence every day!
-
In pic: Nusrat Jahan stuns in a black top and blue denim she poses amidst a scenic beauty during one of her vacations. Jahan completes her look with a black overcoat
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, who tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in July 2019 has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. The 29-year-old actress-turned-politician is often seen sharing stunning pictures of herself with her followers. Nusrat has a soft corner for the colour black and her pictures in it are striking. (All Pictures/Instagram Nusrat Jahan)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe