Nusrat Jahan's secret shopping with sister Nuzhat is major sibling goals

Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan, on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared a picture with her followers where she is seen bonding with her sister Nuzhat Jahan. While sharing the series of photos, Nusrat, who donned a black hoodie, captioned the picture: Secretly shopping...shhhh. She even tagged her sister Nuzhat in the adorable post.



A screengrab of Nusrat Jahan's Instagram story

In the photo, the 29-year-old actor-turned-politician looks stunning as she opts for casual wear for her outing. Nusrat opted for an all-black attire as she posed with a pout post her shopping outing with her sister Nuzhat Jahan.

While Nusrat looked chic, her sister Nuzhat too look adorable in an all-black outfit with a printed t-shirt. In the adorable picture, both Nusrat and Nuzhat are seen setting major sibling goals as the two spend quality time with each other over shopping.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Trinamool Congress MP had taken to the gram to share stunning pictures of herself where she looked stunning in a pink Kanjeevaram saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. Nusrat had donned a pink Kanjeevaram saree with a purple zari border looked simply elegant in the nine-yard traditional wear.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot on June 3, 2019, with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain. Nusrat was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when the two got acquainted with each other. Jain is a former student of MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School. After studying management at the University of Warwick, he worked as a consultant in a UK-based multi-national company.

