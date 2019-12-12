Nusrat Jahan says she has found herself a 'baby toy' and it's adorable

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bengali actress and newly-elected MP from Basirhat, on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video where the actor-turned-politician is seen playing with an adorable toy. Yes, you heard us right! Nusrat, who is much more than just a popular face uploaded the adorable video as her Instagram story.

A screengrab of Nusrat Jahan's Instagram story

In the video, the Trinamool Congress MP can be seen playing with a small toy which is of a dog. While sharing the video with her fans and followers, Nusrat wrote: Found myself a baby toy. Nusrat ended her caption with dog emoticon.

Recently, Nusrat had taken to Instagram to share adorable pictures where she is seen spending time with street children. It seems Nusrat met the boy over the weekend when she was travelling in the state. While sharing the cute, candid pictures, Nusrat wrote: Made my weekend special...with the special one...a 1 year and a half baby-selling balloons...was way more cuter and colourful than the balloons...!

The cute, candid pictures of Nusrat with the street kid won hearts online. Since the time the post was shared, it has garnered about 60,000 likes and still counting.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot on June 3, 2019, with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain. Nusrat was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when the two got acquainted with each other. Jain is a former student of MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School. After studying management at the University of Warwick, he worked as a consultant in a UK-based multi-national company.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates