Nusrat Jahan says she has found herself a 'baby toy' and it's adorable
In the short video, Nusrat can be seen playing with a dog toy as she looks adorable while showing off her inner child
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP from Basirhat, on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video where the actor-turned-politician is seen playing with an adorable toy. Yes, you heard us right! Nusrat, who is much more than just a popular face uploaded the adorable video as her Instagram story.
A screengrab of Nusrat Jahan's Instagram story
In the video, the Trinamool Congress MP can be seen playing with a small toy which is of a dog. While sharing the video with her fans and followers, Nusrat wrote: Found myself a baby toy. Nusrat ended her caption with dog emoticon.
Recently, Nusrat had taken to Instagram to share adorable pictures where she is seen spending time with street children. It seems Nusrat met the boy over the weekend when she was travelling in the state. While sharing the cute, candid pictures, Nusrat wrote: Made my weekend special...with the special one...a 1 year and a half baby-selling balloons...was way more cuter and colourful than the balloons...!
The cute, candid pictures of Nusrat with the street kid won hearts online. Since the time the post was shared, it has garnered about 60,000 likes and still counting.
Nusrat Jahan tied the knot on June 3, 2019, with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain. Nusrat was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when the two got acquainted with each other. Jain is a former student of MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School. After studying management at the University of Warwick, he worked as a consultant in a UK-based multi-national company.
-
Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan on Friday took to Instagram and shared a series of photos where the Basirhat MP is seen looking breathtaking in a beautiful saree. Nusrat, who donned a blue velvet saree with golden borders looked simply elegant in the ethnic wear
-
Nusrat Jahan paired her saree with Kundan jewellery and tied her hair in a neat bun. The new-age political leader completed her ethnic outfit with maangtika, nude lipstick, and gajra in her hair.
-
While sharing the stunning photos with her fans on Instagram, Nusrat captioned it with Rumi's quote. She wrote: Shine like the whole universe is yours.
-
In photo: Nusrat Jahan is elegance personified as she oozes confidence in a velvet-gold saree while posing for the phtos.
-
Recently, Nusrat Jahan had shared a few stunning photos of herself in ethnic wear where she was seen warming up for the wedding season. Donning a salwar suit set in hues of blue and red, Nusrat looked all set for the 'shaadi season'
-
In photo: Nusrat Jahan is all smiles for the cameras as she poses for a selfie
Recently, Bengali actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan shared photos of herself where she looked stunning in a velvet-gold saree. Don't believe us, see these photos.
(All photos: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)
