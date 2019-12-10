Nusrat Jahan says this boy selling balloons made her weekend special, here's why

Nusrat Jahan with a 1 year and a half baby-selling balloons. whom she met on the streets of Kolkata. Picture/Instagram Nusrat Jahan

Bengali actress and newly-elected MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan has been making waves ever since she won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The new-age political leader from Kolkata is much more than just a popular face. The actor-turned-politician loves children and her Instagram filled with cute, candid pictures with children is proof enough.



Nusrat Jahan cuddles the young boy after she meets him over the weekend during her travel

On Monday, Nusrat took to Instagram and shared a picture with a boy who was selling balloons on the streets of Kolkata. While sharing the post, Nusrat wrote: Made my weekend special...with the special one...a 1 year and a half baby-selling balloons was way more cuter and colourful than the balloons...!

It seems Nusrat met the boy over the weekend when she was travelling in the state. While sharing the cute, candid pictures, Nusrat ended her caption with the hashtag 'Love for all' and 'Love is the only language'!

Since the time the post was shared, it has garnered about 30,000 likes and still counting. Hundreds of users took to the comments section to share their views about the adorable photo One user wrote, "Appreciate your loving nature. I admire you as you have loving heart," while another one commented God bless u, ur heart is beautiful as ur face."

This isn't the first time Nusrat Jahan has shared adorable pictures with young kids. Here are a few occasions when Nusrat showed why she is fond of children.

When Nusrat shared this cute picture with her laddoo Gopal!

View this post on Instagram Touch of innocence A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onAug 6, 2019 at 10:58pm PDT

Whether it is travel or her exotic honeymoon, Nusrat never shys away from showing her love for kids.

When Nusrat made the birthday of this little boy special and pecked a kiss on his cheek. She captioned this one: Lots of love and blessings to my beloved baby...Happy bday Ekaansh...!! Mad loves u more.

The day Nusrat Jahan found her inner child while playing with the kids. She captioned this one: Lifelines.. stress buster.. beloved... my babies..!!!

