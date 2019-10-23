Nusrat Jahan shows off her painting skills in these pictures

Nusrat Jahan shows off her painting skills in this picture which she shared as her Insta story. Picture/Instagram Nusrat Jahan

On Tuesday, newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan, who has been making waves with her fashion choices took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself, where the actor-turned-politician can be seen showing off her painting skills. In the photo, the new-age politician can be seen painting on a wall instead of a canvas. Donning a black t-shirt and pants, the 29-year-old politician was seen posing beside her craft.



A collage of Nusrat Jahan's wall painting session

Nusrat, who was seen painting on a wall captioned the picture: Why canvas? Why not walls? In another picture, Nusrat captioned her wall painting: Let's paint some peace! Showing off her love for the craft, Nusrat painted Lord Buddha and a lotus flower on the wall. While posing with her craft, Nusrat was seen spreading the message of love and peace.

A few days ago, Nusrat Jahan was seen pandal hopping with husband Nikhil Jain as the two celebrated Durga Puja by offering prayers at Suruchi Sangha Pandal in Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician looked stunning in a red saree with her hair neatly tied in a bun. On the other hand, Nusrat's husband Nikhil Jain donned a red kurta pyjama for the festive occasion.

A viral video from Nusrat Jahan's Durga Puja celebrations also took netizens by storm. In the viral video, Nusrat was also seen dancing with a group of women at the pandal while her husband Nikhil played the instrument. She was also seen playing the dhaak, a traditional dhol in Kolkata.

For many who don't know, Nusrat was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when the two got acquainted with each other. Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot on June 3, 2019.

