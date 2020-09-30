Nusrat Jahan threatened for sharing photos dressed as Goddess Durga

Trinamool Congress MP and actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan received death threats on social media for dressing up as Goddess Durga. Last month, Nusrat Jahan had shared a video where she can be seen posing as Goddess Durga for an advertisement of a clothing line.

In the video, the TMC MP is seen posing as goddess Durga and holding a Trishul (trident) in her hand with backdrops of house and garden. The video was shot at The Belgadia Palace in Odisha. Although the actor left for London on September 27 for a film shoot, her office has alerted the authorities.

Speaking to NDTV a close aide said, "We have taken up the matter with the Bengal government and the Ministry of External Affairs, who are in turn coordinating with the Indian Embassy in London (UK), for protection, as an additional security measure."

"Jahan has always stood for her secular and inclusive viewpoints and these trolls do not deter her," the close aide added. According to sources, within hours of sharing the video, threats started popping up on her timeline from India and Bangladesh.

This isn't the first time that Nusrat Jahan has been threatened and abused for her views or her take on issues. In the past too, Jahan was abused for marrying a Hindu and wearing 'sindoor' or vermillion. After photos of the TMC leader at a Durga Puja pandal went viral, she was trolled and abused too.

A few days ago, Nusrat Jahan had sought help from Kolkata Police after a video chat application allegedly used her photo without her consent for its online promotion." This is totally unacceptable -- using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally," Jahan had tweeted.

