Nusrat Jahan wishes sister Nuzhat in an adorable Instagram post

Bengali actress turned politicial Nusrat Jahan seems to be very close to her sister Nuzhat as she posted an adorable wish on Instagram.

On the occasion of her sister Nuzhat's birthday, Nusrat Jahan shared candid pictures of her sister where she is wearing a white high neck top and has accessorised it with big hoops.

Nusrat expressed her heart in the caption as she wrote, "From the lil girl who I tortured as a kid... to the young woman u have evolved into... u have been my baby sis..!! I have always loved u... from messing up ur hair and trying blunders on u.. to now styling u up’, I’ve seen u grow up and how! on ur bday, I wish u all the happiness in the world... Achieve great heights( I do t mean trekking and stuff). I am proud of u baby sis... Happy Birthday... @nuzhatjahan_ P.S. ur slowly getting older"

Nusrat set major sibling goals with the birthday post. She had also posted a selfie with her sister a few days back.

Nusrat Jahan had tied the knot on June 3, 2019, with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain.

