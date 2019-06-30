Nusrat Jahan's marriage not valid under Islam, Jainism, says cleric

national

New Delhi: The Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, on Sunday said actress turned TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain is not valid as per Islamic norms. This comes after a fatwa was issued to Nusrat Jahan after she appeared in Parliament wearing 'sindoor'.

Mukarram said, "I don't know what is mentioned in the fatwa, but Islam does not allow 'Sindoor'. It's not Muslim culture... It's not a marriage. It looks more like a relation to show off. Both Muslims and Jains won't consider it a marriage. She is no more a Jain or a Muslim. She has done a big crime and she should not have done it."

The Muslim cleric called out Jahan over "un-Islamic" practices as the newly-elected TMC MP's marriage with a Jain businessman and her wearing a sindoor and bangles became a subject matter of controversy.

Mufti Asad Quasmi of Madrasa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind said, "Islam says a Muslim can marry only a Muslim. I have got to know that Nusrat is a film actor and people in the cinema do not care about religious practices. They do what they have to."

However, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi came out in support of Nusrat Jahan and said, "Every woman has the right to wear clothes and to follow the ritual of her choice irrespective of any religion. Whether Nusrat Jahan wants to wear sindoor or not is her choice."

Sadhvi Prachi also slammed the cleric for his statement and welcomed the lawmaker into her "community". "This is a good thing. A woman like Nusrat coming into our community is because their future is secure in our religion. She understands that the Hindu religion respects women," she told media in Muzaffarnagar.

Calling the cleric "cut piece", Sadhvi said, "These are cut pieces. Their thoughts are dirty. They only talk to make headlines."

Jahan was seen sporting 'sindoor' - traditionally worn by Hindu and Jain women -and a pink and white saree during her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on June 25. She also wore bangles and had her hands covered in beautiful curls and swirls of henna designs. The TMC lawmaker had touched the feet of Speaker Om Birla and sought his blessings. Jahan had skipped oath-taking for Lok Sabha members on June 17 and 18 owing to her wedding festivities in Turkey.

