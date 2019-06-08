Nuts about each other! Priya Runchal shares mushy anniversary post with husband John Abraham

bollywood

John Abraham's this picture with wife Priya Runchal is making fans go 'awww'

John Abraham and Priya Runchal

John Abraham and Priya Runchal had a hush-hush wedding, so not many are aware of the date they got hitched. The actor still prefers to keep his wife away from prying eyes. But it looks like winds of change are blowing. Runchal, who is an investment banker, shared a lovey-dovey picture with hubby and wrote, "Three coconuts, happy anniversary (sic)." Those in the know say they tied the knot on June 5, 2014. That means they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

While many Bollywood celebrities have their married life displayed on their social media sites, there are some who prefer to keep it private. Amongst those, one is actor John Abraham. The actor, who once had a colourful life, is now a dedicated husband, filmmaker, and actor. Rarely does his wife Priya features on his Instagram account, whereas, Priya's Instagram account, which is an unverified one, has several pictures along with her dashing hubby, John.

There were also reports of splitsville between the two. However, this anniversary post speaks otherwise. One of the pictures on Priya Runchal's post explained why she and John are meant to be together. She shared a photo of themselves with sleepy eyes and wrote: "Are you one of those ppl who blinks in everyyy photo?? This clearly runs in the fam, now I know J and I are meant to be...And just when I was going to give up BAM we got. #onemodeloffduty #sleepy #cleanup #triedtoconvincehimtorockascrunchie [sic]"

On the professional front, John Abraham is shooting for Nikhil Advani's Batla House and has also signed up for Anees Bazmee's romantic comedy Pagalpanti, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda. He will also be seen in the third film of the Welcome series, also directed by Anees Bazmee.

See Photos: John Abraham's lunch date with wife Priya Runchal in Bandra





Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates