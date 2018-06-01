NY meeting paves way for Donald Trump-Kim summit

Talks on preparing a summit are also under way in S'pore and Korean border



Kim Yong Chol (left) with Mike Pompeo (centre) in New York. Pics/AFP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo resumed talks in New York yesterday with a top North Korean official as the pair work to salvage next month's nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yong Chol, considered the North Korean leader's right-hand man, is the most senior official from Pyongyang to visit the United States in 18 years. He and Pompeo shook hands and began their talks over breakfast, with four people on each side. US President Donald Trump told reporters he expects Gen Kim to come to Washington DC on Friday and deliver a letter from Kim Jong-un.

The president said he "looks forward" to reading the letter, and that talks are going "very well" between the two sides. The US has been demanding that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons programme amid reports that it is close to being able to launch a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the US.