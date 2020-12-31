NYE 2020 updates: Mumbai Police uses drones to keep watch over city

The Mumbai Police is on "high alert" and have put in place "anti-sabotage and anti-terror" measures considering the threat to the financial capital during the New Year celebrations, a police official said on Thursday.

Around 35,000 police personnel have been deployed on the streets of Mumbai to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents on New Year's Eve, the official said.

But what stood out among all the tight security preparations was Mumbai Police’s drone surveillance. The city cops are using drones to keep watch over parts of city to monitor the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

On Thursday, spokesperson of Mumbai Police, S Chaitanya spoke on New Year preparations. Chaitanya said, “Night curfew to remain in place from 11:00 pm today to 06:00 am tomorrow (January 01). Section 144 to be imposed prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops and boats. We will keep a watch using drones.” “People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID-19.

We can always collect blood samples and examine its alcohol content. Action will be taken against offenders,” he added.

