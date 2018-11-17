NZ A vs IND A: Ajinkya Rahane fails but Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari take India 'A' to 340-5

cricket

Senior pros Murali Vijay (28) and Ajinkya Rahane (12) were dismissed cheaply but young guns Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari warmed up nicely for the Australia Test series with half-centuries for India 'A' against New Zealand 'A' in the first unofficial Test.

At stumps on Day One, India 'A' scored 340-5 with Australia bound opener Shaw (62), middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari (86) and comeback man Parthiv Patel (79 batting) utilised the opportunity to the fullest. Also scoring a half-century was Mayank Agarwal (65), who came in at No. 3.

In his earlier days, Prithvi Shaw played for Middle Income Group (MIG) Cricket Club in Mumbai and was the captain of Rizvi Springfield High School and the Mumbai under-16 team. In November 2013 he had set the highest score by any batsman in any organised form of cricket since 1901 when he hit 546 in a Harris Shield elite division match until the record was surpassed by Pranav Dhanawade on 4 January 2016.

