NZ pacer Tim Southee: A very special series for us

The friendship between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson is well documented as both know each other from their U-19 World Cup days. India's tormenter in chief Tim Southee also knows Kohli for over a decade as he too was part of the same U-19 batch. One of the most underrated bowlers of the modern generation, Southee was adjudged man of the series for his 14 wickets against top Indian batting line-up. "No. 1 side, unbeaten in the Test championship leading into this series, it rates up there," said Southee after NZ's 2-0 clean sweep.

"We've had some very special wins over a period of time now, especially at home and a few away that rank highly. Once we have time to reflect on this, it will be a special series win," added the senior Kiwi pacer, who is just 16 wickets short of entering the 300-club. Southee, along with his new-ball partner Trent Boult and new entrant Kyle Jamieson, accounted for 34 wickets between them against the world's No. 1 Test team. Southee rated the win highly. "Sides know that going away and winning Tests is tough to do and that's something we're priding ourselves on when sides come to New Zealand. They know they're in for a fight and they know they're in for a tough battle against us."

The champion bowler felt this Indian batting line-up is more susceptible to swing and seam than out and out pace. "We don't have the guys who bowl 150 [kmph] and what not but we trust our skills and we know these conditions very well," said Southee with an air of confidence.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates