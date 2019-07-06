World Cup 2019: NZ qualify despite Pakistan's 94-run win over Bangladesh

cricket-world-cup

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates a Bangladesh wicket

London: Pakistan thumped Bangladesh by 94 runs in their final World Cup group match yesterday but it was not enough to earn them a place in the semi-finals as New Zealand went through on Net Run Rate.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's team needed to smash the world record for margin of victory to keep the dream alive, but a miracle win never looked remotely likely at a sun-drenched Lord's.

Their total of 315-9 meant Bangladesh needed eight runs to end Pakistan's hopes of progress at the tournament and they reached that in the second over. Shaheen Afridi took six wickets as Pakistan won the game to finish on 11 points.

