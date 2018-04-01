NZ v ENG: BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme spearhead Kiwis' fightback

Watling was on 77 after sharing a 142-run stand with de Grandhomme which was broken late in the day by England's man of the moment Stuart Broad



New Zealand's BJ Watling (R) celebrates 50 runs during day two of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 31, 2018. Pic/AFP

BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme hauled New Zealand back into the second Test on Saturday, cutting England's advantage back to 115 runs with four wickets in hand at stumps on Day Two. When bad light stopped play seven overs early, New Zealand had recovered from 36 for five to be 192 for six in reply to England's 307.

Watling was on 77 after sharing a 142-run stand with de Grandhomme which was broken late in the day by England's man of the moment Stuart Broad. Broad, 31, who had de Grandhomme caught behind for 72, wound back the clock to finish the day with four for 38. England resumed Day Two at 290-8 and added 17 runs. Bairstow moved from 97 to 101 before he was the last man dismissed.

