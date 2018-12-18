O Come, All Ye Faithful

christmas

With Christmas round the corner, here's where you can go carolling for a dose of festive cheer in the city

Representational Image

Sing along, Bandra

Enjoy an evening of carol performances and join in as they sing at this event in Bandra. Hosted by Brian Tellis and Gaelyn Mendonca, the evening will see artistes from in and around the suburbs, including Neale Murray and Marie Paul, perform their unique renditions. There will also be a special performance by a children's choir and senior citizens will be served goodies by neighbourhood homes and sponsors. Underprivileged children will also be presented with gifts.

ON: December 19, 6pm onwards.

AT: Convent Road, Bandra West.

Chuck Berry & Dolly Parton special

If you're keen on carolling in the by-lanes of the city with your friends, join the Swingin' Santas at their singathon this Friday. Grab a copy of the carols they hand out and sing to your heart's content. They have also added Chuck Berry and Dolly Parton Christmas songs to the list this year.

ON: December 21, 8.30 pm and at 10.30 pm

AT: New York City Diner, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West.

Nine lessons about Christ's birth

If you want to learn the nine lessons on the birth of Christ, while singing carols, St Thomas Cathedral is where you should be headed. Join in as the church choir performs at an hour-long programme.

ON: December 22, 6.30 pm

AT: 3 Veer Nariman Road, Fort.

Colaba & Cuffe Parade carollers

Join members of the Colaba and Cuffe Parade community at their annual Christmas celebrations, which also includes a 20-minute carolling session. From Silent Night to Deck The Halls, they will be performing all the popular numbers, and visitors can join in, too.

ON: December 22, 6.30 pm

AT: Jamuna Sagar setback area, Colaba Bus Station.

Christmas Eve chorus

Members of the church choir at Wesley Church will put up a show for carollers on Christmas Eve. The SoBo choir's near-two-hour session will end in time for midnight mass.

ON: December 24, 9 pm onwards

AT: 62, SB Singh Road, Causeway, Colaba.

