O Corona, Kabhi mat aana: Mumbai Police's Stree-inspired Coronavirus meme wins Internet

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the city, the Mumbai Police has been pulling all stops to ensure people stay at home and practice social distancing. From posting emotional videos to hilarious memes, the city police’s official account has been posting about the importance of social distancing in many ways.

And now Mumbai police is at it again, and this time they posted a Coronavirus-themed meme giving a hilarious twist to a popular dialogue from the 2018 Bollywood horror-comedy Stree that says, "O Stree, kal aana!". The meme, posted with the caption, "The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts (sic)," reads 'O Corona, kabhi mat aana.'

Posted on Thursday, the post has garnered 1,700 likes and was retweeted 301 times. The meme has left the netizens in splits with users calling the Mumbai police creative and comparing their posts with popular diary brand Amul advertisements that are known for their quirky take on current affairs.

No one makes better Meme than @MumbaiPolice ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ love you — Ankur Khirade (@ankurkhirade) April 9, 2020

Likewise Amul Ads I love Mumbai Police Ads.. Very Creative Very Effective... Love you @MumbaiPolice — Deejay Kiran K/ACTOR (@deejaykirank) April 9, 2020

I'm not from Mumbai but this Mumbai police ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤âÂ¤ — Abram (@Abram49239332) April 9, 2020

And that's @MumbaiPolice..... With the best tweets everytime — Anshita Rai (@ans_sci) April 9, 2020

Despite of so much pressure of work you all are doing fab job and this is very funny — Sanyukta Kedar Datar(Sidharth'sFan) (@Sanyukta35) April 9, 2020

Haha nice take. Thanks for keeping us safe and protected. Big Salute to you all. ðÂÂÂ — Niraj Singh (@niraj_singh) April 9, 2020

What do you think of the meme?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news