Obaid Belresheed, the founder of Belresheed group donated a whopping amount of Dh 1 million to UAE government

Starting your business is like planting a sapling. First, you have to invest your time and money. Then, you must take care of it while expecting nothing in return. But when your start-up blossoms, it makes all the patience and hard work worth while. However, like saplings, many start-ups fail to grow and many die one-to-three years after launch. While there are many factors leading to the failure of a start-up, one of the main reasons is the lack of expert start up advice founders receive. Experience of a seasoned entrepreneur is precious and no matter how many theoretical models you study, you simply can’t replace the experience they’ve gained through actually doing the work, failing, and succeeding. Obaid Belresheed also known as OB, is the business tycoon and the founder of the Belresheed Group in UAE. This popular businessman is known for his down to earth nature and for his generous donations. Recently he donated Dh 1 million for the UAE government for the development work.

Born on 16th November, 1980, started his journey in the year 2001 to building a largest global conglomerates, several useful insights can be emulated to help in chasing the dreams. During his childhood days he realised that he is passionate for architecture and his love for real estate is impeccable. He added,” the bold curves, the rising scrapers, the head turning designs” appealed to him for the perfection and beauty. Recently Belresheed was honoured for his praiseworthy grant towards UAE’s Year of Giving Initiative, established by president His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Being aware of the fact that the novel corona virus has devastated the lives of an individual completely, this UAE based entrepreneur has promised thousand of lakhs of PPE kits to support the unflagging efforts taken by the front liners to withstand this outbreak. He further added, “Right when I started Belresheed Group, I was keen on forming an extended family, not team, where talent is nurtured, and cultures are valued. I have employees and clients from all across the world, with different backgrounds and nationalities. However, that doesn’t stop us from coming together to work towards a common purpose. Same goes with charity work – it doesn’t matter whether a crisis has hit my country or another. As far as my contribution makes the world a better place, I’d never think twice before doing it. Not just now, in the near future too, I’ll always look forward to giving back to society in some or the other form.”

