Obsessed with gold! This man owns gold shoes, rings and iPhone cover

hatke

Pic courtesy/Facebook/Prashant Laxman Sapkal

Bappi Lahiri is known for his bling in the Bollywood industry, but here's a man who has beaten his obsession for gold. Prashant Laxman Sapkal, who a middle-class boy is fascinated with gold to an extent where he is dressed in it from top to bottom.

Prashant Laxman Sapkal runs a business and volunteers social welfare group for poor people called NSS. When asked Sapkal about his obsession with gold he said, "Gold is always being my favourite, from my childhood days to present. I am fascinated with the idea of wearing gold".

According to Indian Times, he wears approximate 5kg of gold every day and that includes his blingy sports golden shoes, replete with gold spikes, rings on all his ten fingers, thick chains wrapped around his neck, a solid gold watch and a gold iPhone case. Yes, you heard it right! Prashant Laxman Sapkal started to wear huge loads of gold since 2018 and he apparently enjoys all the attention he gets from the people wherever he goes. His obsession for gold has made him an overnight Internet sensation.

