Occultist rapes woman in Gurugram on pretext of 'bringing peace and prosperity'

The victim's family had invited the occultist to their home on Monday evening to perform some rituals that would bring peace and prosperity to them

Representational Pics

A 27-year old married woman was allegedly raped in her home by an occultist. The accused allegedly committed the crime on the pretext of bringing peace and prosperity to her home.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused, identified as Amit from Ballabhgarh, under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on the complaint of the victim. Police are investigating the case.

However, the accused sent the woman's husband away to market for bringing some ingredients. While her husband was away, the accused raped the woman.

After her husband returned, she told him about the incident. He took the victim to the police station where she lodged a complaint against the accused occultist.