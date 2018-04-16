October box office: Varun Dhawan-starrer rakes in Rs 12.51 crore in two days

Varun Dhawan-starrer romance garners appreciable opening in first two days



Hitting a limited 1,600 screens last Friday, Shoojit Sircar's small-budget romantic venture, October, saw an encouraging opening at the box office. The Varun Dhawan starrer saw a 50 per cent jump in collections compared to day one, registering Rs 7.47 crore on Saturday. Coupled with Friday's earnings, the movie made Rs 12.51 crore within two days of its release.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says that while the film saw an "average opening", the positive word-of-mouth and critics' nod enabled it to draw viewers later. "After seeing a jump in collections on Saturday, the film also garnered momentum yesterday," he said. Mehra, however, does not believe the Banita Sandhu starrer will be a "money spinner".

Distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says Varun Dhawan's popularity has a lot to do with the footfalls at cinema halls. "He enjoys a massive ­fan-following, which has helped improve collections. But, the real test for the film will be garnering viewers on weekdays."

