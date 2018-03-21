October song Thehar Ja: Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu let their eyes do the talking

After releasing the teaser of the song Thehar Ja, the makers finally launched the melodious track today



Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in October's poster

After releasing the teaser of the song Thehar Ja, the makers of the film, October have released the full-fledged song, and it’s beautiful! The song shows the lead actors, Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu stealing glances from each other.

Watch the song here:

"Theher Ja is a feel-good track. It talks about the emotion of love in a very simplistic manner which is why it will make it more relatable and appealing to the youth. This song is unlike the usual Bollywood romantic songs you hear and has a very European vibe to it and for that very reason it will stand out. This is my solo song and the music has been composed by Abhishek Arora and lyrics have been penned by Abhiruchi Chand. I have worked with Abhishek previously on a quite few jingles and Abhiruchi had written the lyrics for Buddhu Sa Mann (Kapoor & Sons) so there was a comfort level working with both of them," says singer Armaan Malik.

The trailer of October starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu comes as a breath of fresh air amidst remakes, biopics, and high-octane action films. Varun Dhawan is seen as a sweet yet playful lad trying his luck to foray into the hospitality industry. He essays the character of a hotel management student, who is working in a five-star hotel as a trainee. Varun's profession plays a very integral part to his character and environment in the film, which shapes up the events that follow.

Shoojit Sircar's film starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu is all about celebrating love, nature and the autumn season will release on April 13, 2018.

Also Read: Banita Sandhu: Varun Dhawan's October girl is no stranger to the camera

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates