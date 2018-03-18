'October' theme song released on public demand

Many fans specially reached out to the makers via social media as well as to Varun Dhawan, appreciating the background score and asking for the end melody to be released



A still from October

The makers of Varun Dhawan-starrer "October" have decided to release the theme song of the film on public demand. Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, "October" is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film celebrates love, nature and the autumn season.

Varun plays a housekeeper at a hotel, in love with the idea of love. The girl whom he follows into the ICU of a hospital barely acknowledges him at their workplace. Yet he clings to the idea of love. The melody is called "The Theme Of October", takes one through all the ups and downs that goes on in the lives of lead pair Dan and Shiuli.

"Yes, many fans specially reached out to us via social media as well as to Varun, appreciating the background score and asking for the end melody to be released, so we thought why not share the music with them as soon as we could! Hence the idea of just releasing the tune for fans came to us," Lahiri said in a statement.

The theme will be launched digitally on Monday. The film also stars Banita Sandhu, and is slated to release on April 13.

