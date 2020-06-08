Ode to the ghazal maestro

The profound lyrics, coupled with the thehrav that only Jagjit Singh could bring to a song, earned Koi fariyaad a distinct place among Hindi ghazals. Almost two decades since the maestro weaved his magic, the ghazal — originally composed for Tum Bin (2001) — continues to haunt singer B Praak. "The song is etched in my heart, and the idea of doing a cover was on my mind for a long time," says the singer, who rendered the track amid the lockdown. "A ghazal rendition is always more difficult [than other genres]."

Given the song's pride of place in Bollywood annals, fans are bound to compare his version with the original. Does he not fear the comparison with the late singer? "You fear being judged when you try to outdo someone. I don't carry such burden with me when creating music. Jagjit sir remains a legend. It's a song that we all love and the cover is nothing but my tribute to him." Praak, who received acclaim for Teri mitti (Kesari, 2019), hopes his voice has the ability to connect emotionally with listeners, like that of his mentor. "I have grown up listening to sir. His voice had a direct emotional connect."

