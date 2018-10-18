ODI controversy: CCI hit back at MCA's 'baseless' claims

cricket

The MCA's eligible Managing Committee members and ex-president Ravi Savant approached Bombay High Court for a stay on the fourth India v West Indies ODI which was shifted by BCCI from Wankhede to Brabourne

Ravi Savant

The Cricket Club of India slammed the Mumbai Cricket Association for being critical of the facilities at Brabourne Stadium. The MCA's eligible Managing Committee members and ex-president Ravi Savant approached Bombay High Court for a stay on the fourth India v West Indies ODI which was shifted by BCCI from Wankhede to Brabourne.

The High Court refused to grant a stay on the sale of match tickets and asked CCI and BCCI to file their affidavits in response to the writ petition. The next hearing is on Oct 24. In the petition, MCA said that the Brabourne Stadium is not equipped to host international games and that its seating facilities and pitch condition are not up to international standards.

Responding to MCA's claims, CCI secretary NK Jha said: "It is unfortunate that MCA has made such baseless claims. We recently hosted an international women's tri-series involving India, England and Australia. Our pitch is top-class and all facilities are of international standard. We have not stolen the match from MCA. It's the BCCI who have given it to us as MCA could not sign the host agreement due to the absence of an authorised signatory."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates