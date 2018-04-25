Odisha announces summer vacation for schools

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced summer vacation in schools from Wednesday in view of the blistering heat wave conditions across the state



Representational picture

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced summer vacation in schools from Wednesday in view of the blistering heat wave conditions across the state. The state government, which had announced summer vacation from May 1, on Tuesday, advanced the holidays as the temperature is hovering over 40 degree Celsius in several places in the state.

"All schools of the state will remain closed from April 25 in view of heat wave condition in some parts of the state," said a release from Chief Minister's Office. School and Mass Education Minister Badrinarayan Patra said while schools will remain closed, the headmasters will remain present in the schools to issue certificates and do other official works.

Several parts of the state are witnessing heat wave condition since the last couple of days while the local met department has warned that the condition will prevail in coming days. Seven places in Odisha on Tuesday recorded over 40 degree Celsius while western Odisha town of Sundargarh recorded 42 degree Celsius.

