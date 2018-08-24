Odisha cabinet approves formation of legislative council

national

The Odisha Cabinet on Friday gave its approval to bring a resolution for the formation of a state legislative council during the monsoon session of the Assembly.

A resolution will be brought for the formation of the Odisha Legislative Council, Parliamentary Affairs Minister B.K.Aarukh informed after the cabinet meeting. The monsoon session is scheduled to begin on September 4.

Once the state Assembly approves the resolution, it will be sent for the approval of Parliament under Article 169 of the Constitution of India.

Aarukh said the Vidhan Parishad will have 49 members which is one-third of the 147-member state Assembly.

The state government had formed a special committee under the chairmanship of Commerce and Transport Minister Nrusingh Sahu to study the formation and functioning of the legislative council in other states. The committee had submitted its report to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 3 this year.

The cabinet also agreed to amend the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act,1951, by providing for government control at the stage of framing of schemes as well as nominating government officers and trustees. The proposed amendment will ensure the smooth and transparent functioning of the trust board and safeguard the interests of the deity, religious institutions and the Hindu public.

