Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates bridge over river Ib

A bridge constructed over the Ib river, a tributary of Mahanadi, was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. The bridge reportedly connects the coal region of Jharsaguda district with Sambalpur.

Addressing a meeting at Jogipali of Rengali block in Sambalpur district during the inauguration of the bridge, Patnaik said, it will be a milestone for the region.

"The bridge will help connect the coal region of Brajarjnagar and Belpahar in Jharsuguda district with Sambalpur and boost economic activities in the area," he said.

The 2.5 km long bridge, which connects Rengali block in Sambalpur district with Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district, has been constructed by state's Public Works Department (PWD) at a cost of Rs 117.50 crore.

The bridge, which is now the longest one in Western Odisha, will reduce the distance between Lakhanpur and Sambalpur by 50 km, said an official.

The bridge will provide people of Lakhanpur, Blepahar and Brajarajnagar area of Jharsuguda district easy road connectivity to Sambalpur.

