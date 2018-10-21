Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik calls for new policy to help women and farmers

national

The chief minister also asked the state chief secretary to apprise him about the framing of the new investment policy at the earliest

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked state government officials to frame a new and innovative policy to help women and farmers become entrepreneurs. Patnaik gave the instruction on Saturday while he was reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing 'Make in Odisha' conclave, scheduled to begin here on November 11. The chief minister asked all department heads to frame a specific policy in order to encourage the entrepreneurs, both from India and abroad, to invest in the state.



The chief minister also asked the state chief secretary to apprise him about the framing of the new investment policy at the earliest. As of now, according to officials, about 60 industrial delegates from several countries, including China, Germany, Japan, Italy, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, are expected to attend the conclave.



More than 2,000 representatives from Indian companies, who are investing in different sectors, including steel, food processing, handloom, chemical, aerospace, and sports, will also take part in the conclave, the flagship biennial business event of the Odisha government.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever