Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates PV Sindhu

Naveen Patnaik in a file photo

Bhubaneswar: Congratulations poured in for shuttler PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also extended his wishes saying that the country is proud of Sindhu.

Patnaik tweeted, "Congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on the record-breaking #BWFWorldChampionships final win against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, becoming the first Indian to win the title. India is proud of you, Sindhu! All the very best."

Congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on the record-breaking #BWFWorldChampionships final win against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, becoming the first Indian to win the title. India is proud of you, Sindhu! All the very best. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 25, 2019

Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final in Basel in Switzerland on Sunday.

Naveen Patnaik also congratulated shuttler Pramod Bhagat. He tweeted, "Congratulations to #Odisha's star shuttler on getting one more glory at BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2019, by being crowned world champion in men's singles (SL3). Odisha is so proud of you. Wish my best for the future." [sic]

Congratulations to #Odisha's star shuttler @PramodBhagat83 on getting one more glory at BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2019, by being crowned world champion in men's singles (SL3). Odisha is so proud of you. Wish my best for future. #TOTALBWFWC2019 #Basel2019 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 26, 2019

World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat made a strong comeback to defeat England's Daniel Bethell and clinch his third Worlds title in men's singles SL3 category at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Basel on Sunday.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

