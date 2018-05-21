Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik gives 3D mantra to ministers

Patnaik asked the ministers to work hard every minute to honour the faith of people with these three Ds



Naveen Patnaik

As Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government completes the fourth year of its fourth consecutive term in power, party chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday offered some advice to his ministers. He said ministers should work for the people with '3D'- determination, devotion and dedication.

Patnaik asked the ministers to work hard every minute to honour the faith of people with these three Ds.

"I am indebted to the four and a half crore people of Odisha who have faith in our commitment and capability for working towards an empowered Odisha," he said after holding a meeting of the council of ministers here.

Patnaik said the '3T' - transparency, teamwork and technology - will be the mantra to bring about this transformation.

He also highlighted the achievements vis-a-vis its manifesto for the 2014 elections, which was adopted by the government during the first council of ministers meeting after assuming office.

"One of our topmost promises was housing security to convert all kuchcha houses to pucca houses. Odisha is a trailblazer at the national level in rural housing. In the last four years, nearly 17 lakh pucca houses have been constructed. The remaining 7 lakh houses will be completed by March 5 as a humble tribute to the great Biju Babu (his father and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik)," he said.

Patnaik also said the government has enacted historic legislation to enable slum dwellers in urban areas to have land and property rights as nearly 10 lakh people will be empowered through this initiative.

He also cited the construction of over 25,000 km of rural roads, a creation of 7 lakh hectares of additional irrigation, 117 lakh metric tonnes grain production, provision of crop loans for sharecroppers, millet mission for rainfed areas and skill development of 9 lakh youth out of a target of 11 lakh.

Noting four new medical colleges have started at Koraput, Baripada, Balasore and Bolangir and five more are in the offing, Patnaik said that Odisha has had the sharpest decline in Infant Mortality among all the states and is today better than the national average.

"We hosted the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships in a record 90 days. Our people's love for hockey prompted us to become the sponsors for our National teams and it is indeed a matter of pride for us when Team India spots the Odisha jersey and logo," he said.

