Odisha Crime Branch to probe BJP leader's killing

national

Jena was one of the crucial leaders working for BJP's candidate for Khurda assembly seat, Kalu Charan Khandayat

Representational picture

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police on Tuesday handed over the investigation of BJP leader Manguli Jena's murder case to the Odisha Crime Branch (CB), a police officer said. The Khurda police was probing the killing of Manguli Jena, BJP's mandal president of Khurda zone-9. He was gunned down by unidentified miscreants in Khurda Town on Sunday night.

"In view of the importance of the case and keeping the workload of the district police in mind, the matter has been handed over to the Crime Branch. The specialised team of the CB can conduct the inquiry in a dedicated way," the DGP In-charge of Odisha, B K Sharma, said. Sharma said that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Crime Branch, Pramod Rath, has been made the investigating officer of the case. A Crime Branch team has already reached Khurda and it will be assisted by a cyber team.

The probe will be carried out under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Odisha Crime Branch, Arun Bothra, the DGP said. The IGP of Central Range, Soumendra Priyadarshi, was earlier entrusted with the charge of monitoring the investigation. Priyadarshi will now assist the Crime Branch. Jena's killing ahead of the elections in Khurda assembly segment did not go down well with the BJP and it accused the ruling BJD of plotting and executing the murder. Jena was one of the crucial leaders working for BJP's candidate for Khurda assembly seat, Kalu Charan Khandayat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates