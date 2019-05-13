Odisha: Cyclone Fani death toll rises to 64

national

Fani

The death toll in Odisha due to cyclone Fani has touched 64 with Puri recording the maximum number of casualties at 39 according to official estimates released by the Odisha government on Saturday.

Puri was followed by Khordha (9), Cuttack (6), Jajpur (4), Mayurbhanj (4) and Kendrapada (3) in the casualty list.

According to government data, livestock casualties are over 34 lakhs and over one crore sixty-five lakh people were adversely affected by 'Fani' in the state.

Massive damage to power infrastructure in the state particularly in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, and Kendrapada has also been reported. 5030 Kilometers of 33 KV lines, 38613 Km of 11 KV lines, 64304 distribution transformers, and 79485 Km of LT lines are reportedly damaged across the state.

"In Puri district, extensive damages have occurred to kutcha houses. As per report received so far 1,89,095 houses damaged in Puri. Structures of temporary street vendors have been completely damaged. 160 people injured and admitted to hospital for treatment. Special Circuit House Puri, Office and Residence of SP and Collector have been badly damaged like many other buildings," a state government statement said.

"Huge numbers of trees have been uprooted resulting in disruption of road communication. Khordha and Bhubaneswar city have been severely affected," it added.

The government informed that road communication in Ganjam and Gajapati have been completely restored. While road clearance and restoration work in other districts including Bhubaneswar city continue.

Besides, the state government has claimed to restore 100 per cent water supply to Cuttack, Khordha, and Jatni. Also, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, and Nimapara have already achieved cent per cent restoration of water supply.

Cyclone Fani which made landfall in Puri district on May 3 left a trail of destruction in the state.

In a unique gesture, highlighting the police-public coordination for "public good", police officers, staff of the district along with general public under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarah Sharma have contributed Rs 6,14,076 to the Chief Ministers' Relief Fund (CMRF).



Sarah Sharma handed over the cheque to the Principal Secretary, General Administration and Public Grievances, SN Girish at his office on Sunday.



"In humble response to the call of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the police personnel of the district have contributed from their own salary and the people have contributed voluntarily from their own earning for utilization in restoration and relief works through CMRF in the areas severely affected by the monstrous cyclone Fani," Sarah Sharma said talking about their contribution.



Over one crore and sixty-five lakh people got affected by the cyclone in the state and death toll has touched 43 with Puri, recording the maximum number of casualties at 21.



Massive damage to power infrastructure, particularly in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, and Kendrapada, has also been reported.



