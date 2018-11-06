Odisha: Five Naxals gunned down by security forces

national

Officials said the bodies of the Naxals have also been recovered. However, their identities are yet to be ascertained

Representational picture

At least five Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Malkangiri district's Kalimeda in Odisha in the wee hours of Monday. Officials said the bodies of the Naxals have also been recovered. However, their identities are yet to be ascertained.

The encounter comes just over a week after three Chhattisgarh police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal attack in Dantewada district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

The Doordarshan crew and the patrol party were attacked in Aranpur village of Dantewada, which is a Maoist hotbed in the heavily-forested central Indian state.

