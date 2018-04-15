Odisha: Four-year-old girl sexually assaulted by neighbour offering chocolates

Apr 15, 2018

A neighbour living in Nilagiri area of Odisha's Balasore district sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl. A resident of Hatasahi under the jurisdiction of Nilagiri police station on Saturday registered a complaint against the neighbour.

The girl was playing outside the house when the neighbour offered her chocolates and called her to his house where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

After returning home, she narrated the incident to her mother and complained of severe pain following which she was taken by her father to Nilagiri hospital.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was in progress. While the girl was sent for medical examination, efforts are on to trace the accused who is missing, said Inspector In-Charge of Nilagiri police station, Ramesh Singh.

