Odisha government directs schools to run morning classes in summer

The Odisha government has directed all schools to conduct morning classes from April two as preventive measure against possible heat wave during summer this year, an official said. The School and Mass Education Department has directed in a letter yesterday to all schools including public schools and privately managed schools to reschedule timing of all classes between 6.30 am to 10.30 am from April 2.

The letter said that mid day meals (MDM) would be served at 10.00 am and in no case the school would remain open beyond 11.00 am. It also asked the school authorities to complete assessment exercise/examination by March 31. As the state is expecting intense heat wave this time as per prediction made by the IMD, the letter asked the authorities to ensure adequate safe drinking water and first aid in schools.

The school authorities were also instructed to advise the students to come to the school with umbrella and water bottle during the summer season. The new academic session 2018-19 will begin from April three and April two will be observed as 'Pravesh Utsav'.

