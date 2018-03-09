Odisha government hikes price of kendu leaf by 25 per cent

Odisha government today increased the prices of kendu leaf by 25 per cent per bundle to benefit about 8 lakh kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal workers in the state, an official release said

Odisha government on Friday increased the prices of kendu leaf by 25 per cent per bundle to benefit about 8 lakh kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal workers in the state, an official release said. As per the new rate, a Kendu leaves bundle containing 20 pieces of leaf will now be sold at Rs 1 instead of 80 paise.

The decision was taken during a Kendu leaf Development Board meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The meeting also decided that the Kendu leaf pluckers will get 100 per cent bonus while the binders and seasonal workers will get 20 per cent bonus, an official release said. "The state government will give scholarship to the tribal students who will collect the Kendu leaf and tribal girl will be given financial support for their marriage," said the release.

