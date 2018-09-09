Odisha govt asks schools to remain closed on September 10 amid proposed Bharat Bandh

national

Earlier, the state government had directed all district collectors to take preventive measures to maintain law and order and ensure maintenance of essential services in the districts during the planned strike

The Odisha government on Saturday directed all schools to remain closed on September 10 in view of the proposed 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress. School and Mass Education Department Secretary P K Mohapatra, in a letter to district collectors, said that all schools, both government and private, should remain shut on Monday.

"It is apprehended that they (Congress and the Left) may stop vehicular traffic, rail traffic and close down business establishments and picket before government offices, banks and educational institutions," Home Department Special Secretary Santosh Bala said in another letter to the collectors.

