Odisha govt hikes bus fares due to hike in diesel prices

The Odisha government Saturday announced hike in bus fares across all categories under automatic fare adjustment mechanism in view of the rise in diesel prices, official sources said.

A notification issued by Commerce and Transport Department said that the fare of ordinary buses and express category buses have been increased by 2 paise per kilometre.

The deluxe category buses will now charge Rs 1.5 per kilometre as against 1.1 paise per kilometre. Similarly, the passengers travelling in AC deluxe buses will have to shell out Rs 1.27 per kilometre as against Rs 1.23 per kilometre earlier.

