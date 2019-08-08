Odisha Matric Supplementary Exam Result 2019 declared at bseodisha.ac.in

results

Students can check their results by going to the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, bseodisha.ac.in

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Odisha Matric Supplementary Examination 2019 has been released. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha had conducted this examination for the students who failed in this main examination, it is also known as Compartment Examination. Students who have taken this examination can log on to the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha which is bseodisha.ac.in. to check their Odisha Matric Supplementary Examination results. The average of students passing this exam is 43.62 per cent and a record 63.44 per cent of the students in the school certificate have achieved success.

How to check Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2019:

Step-1: First of all visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, bseodisha.ac.in.

Step-2: Click on the section of the result shown on the homepage.

Step-3: Click on the link 'Odisha Board 10th Compartment Results 2019' appearing on this page.

Step-4: After this the login page will open.

Step-5: Fill the roll number and the requested details.

Step-6: Your result will be on your screen.

Step-7: You can download it. Keeping in mind the future needs, you can print it out and keep it.

According to Jagran josh, the supplementary examination was successfully conducted from July 8 to July 14, 2019, by the Board of Secondary Education-BSE. At the same time, the examination for the open school of the state was held on July 16, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates