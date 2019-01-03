Odisha: One dead after boat capsizes, CM announces ex-gratia

national

Taking cognizance of the same, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of deceased and free treatment for the injured

Representational picture

One woman lost her life while nine people are missing after a boat capsized in a river in Kendrapara district on Wednesday. Taking cognizance of the same, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of deceased and free treatment for the injured.

As per a tweet posted on the Chief Minister's official account, the boat which capsized in Bhitarkanika region contained picnickers. Officials from Odisha's Special Relief Organisation and fire services have been directed to step up search and rescue operations. Further details are awaited.

