Odisha suspends three teachers for question paper 'leak'

Representational picture

Cuttack: The Odisha government Saturday suspended three teachers in Kalahandi district after purported images of the Mathematics question paper of the ongoing matriculation examination surfaced on social media. Earlier, the question papers of Odia, Hindi and English subjects went viral on social media, putting the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, in a tight spot.

Admitting the "leakages", the board authorities suspended three teachers in Kalahandi district. "We learnt about it midway into the days examination and found that the photographs of the question papers were taken on a smartphone from an examination centre located in Kalahandi district. The district education officer soon swung into action and suspended three teachers in this connection," said Board of Secondary Education president Jahan Ara Begum.

Expressing her inability to stop the menace, Begum said that written complaints would be filed at the local police station against the three erring teachers to initiate criminal proceedings against them. The matriculation examinations began on February 22 and would conclude on March 8. The Board of Secondary Education had earlier suspended 10 persons, including four examination centre superintendents, for their alleged role in spreading images of questions on social media.

