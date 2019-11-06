Odisha woman set ablaze by in-laws, succumbs to injuries

Berhampur (Odisha): A 25-year old pregnant woman who was set ablaze allegedly by her in-laws in Odishas Ganjam district has succumbed to her burn injuries, police said on Wednesday. The victim identified as Mamali, wife of Tukuna Panigrahy of Debabhumi area under Aska Police Station limit, died at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday during treatment.

The woman was set ablaze by her in-laws including husband and mother-in-law on October 31 after failing to get more dowry from her mother, a widow. Police has arrested the womans 40-year old husband and 65-year old mother-in-law Uma Panigrahy on Sunday and forwarded them to judicial custody. Now the attempt to murder case will be treated as a case of murder, said inspector in charge, Aska police station PK Sahoo.

According to the complaint, Mamali had married to Tukuna two years ago. At the time of the marriage, her mother had given cash of Rs 40,000 and some gold ornaments. But her in-laws made more demand and physically tortured her before finally setting her on fire.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever