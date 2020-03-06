Odiya traditions get a stage

In its 12th edition, NCPA's festival for folk art, Living Traditions turns towards Odisha with focus on the regions of Balangir, Puri and Mayurbhanj. The line-up features classical, folk and tribal forms.

As such, Mayurbhanj Chhau by Dayasagar and group, Ghudka dance by Basudev Sa and group, Lok Natya Raaha by Anveshan and the dance drama Jhoti Chita Muruja by Rangashala will be performed on stage. "The idea is to represent the regions in their true form and give the audience an insight into their lives," says Suvarnalata Rao, programming head-Indian music, NCPA. She adds, "There will be two sets of artisans displaying native craft forms of pattachitra and bamboo work at the venue."

The forms are unique and draw inspiration from local events and traditions. "For instance, the dance form chhau common in Chattisgarh as a masked dance is performed without the use of masks by the Mayurbhanj-based troupe, relying solely on movement. The lok natya by the Bonda tribe is based on cultural events in the tribal region and transports you to the village," says Rakesh Tiwari, folklorist who will act as narrator for the show.

Ghudka dance

Also significant is the ghudka dance that derives its name and form from the wooden folk instrument, ghudka. "The dance is performed by members of the Sabar tribe and has a romantic tone," says Basudev Sa who has been performing it since 2000. "Legend has it that one part of Lord Shiva's damru fell in Odisha and became the ghudka; the other part was found in Rajasthan," he adds.

There will also be two devotional music performances, one by Nilanchal Nanda and members of the Dholmuhuri Kalaparishad region, and a folk kirtan by Durga Prasad Barik and members of Bhakti Sandhya Anusthan.

On March 6 and 7, 6.30 pm

At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 39895050

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 150

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates