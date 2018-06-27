Odom Lamar to reveal story behind his failed marriage with Khloe Kardashian

The LA Lakers star, who married Kardashian in 2009, but filed for divorce in 2016

Khloe Kardashian and (inset) Lamar Odom

Former American basketball player Lamar Odom is ready to spill the beans on how his marriage to US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian failed. The LA Lakers star, who married Kardashian in 2009, but filed for divorce in 2016, revealed his upcoming autobiography that will be released in February next year, will have all the insights on what led to the breakdown in their marriage.

"My fans have always been the best. I really wanted to release this book to give you all a chance to get to know Lamar Odom and my real story, directly from me," Odom, 38, told US Weekly recently. Besides his marriage, Odom also plans to dish out what was really going on when he collapsed from a near-fatal overdose during a stay at Nevada brothel in 2015.

"I hope to be an inspiration to many that you can overcome adversity and challenge no matter where you fall from," he added. Meanwhile, a source said, "We get to read about a side of Lamar Odom we never got to see on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Khloe & Lamar nor on the basketball court."

