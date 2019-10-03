Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Oestrogen doesn't change one's ability

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have dabbled in singing and production, but the idea of turning director, she says, is unnerving. "[Directing] makes me nervous because it involves a lot of responsibility.

Slowly, I have moved from acting to production and hopefully, I'll make that [directing films] transition too, someday," says the actor, who will feature in Shonali Bose's offering, The Sky Is Pink. Having actively taken up the responsibility of promoting women at the workplace over the past few years, Chopra says collaborating with Bose was "an honour".

Shonali Bose

"She is an incredible filmmaker and her gender doesn't define that. Women and men are as capable or incapable, as their [counterparts]. Oestrogen doesn't change the kind of films one makes. The kind of stories that Shonali has narrated, and will continue to do, will define Indian cinema." The Sky Is Pink, also featuring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, is scheduled to release on October 11.

