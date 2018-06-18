Of Bollywood fathers and kids

While Abhishek Bachchan posted a yesteryear photo with dad Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan shared their kids' messages

On Father's Day (June 17), Bollywood actors took to social media to share their love for their fathers and kids. While Abhishek Bachchan posted a yesteryear photo with dad Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan shared their kids' messages.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "For holding my hand and guiding me through it all... For teaching me by leading by example... For still holding my hand and for your unending love and support. Happy Father's Day! Love you Pa." Akshay Kumar shared daughter Nitara Khanna Bhatia's photo and wrote, "Help! It's Father's Day and the little one asks, 'Dad, can I have a pet?' My fatherly love taking over, 'Of course, beta. What would you like?' She says, 'Dad, can you get me a Unicorn with wings?' Any suggestions?"

Shah Rukh Khan shared the photo of a greeting card with a handwritten message from son AbRam. He captioned it, "Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option and yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here... this kinda completes a fathers life."

