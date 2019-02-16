Of fervour and fear

national

Kargil War veteran says armchair anger and calls for revenge are not productive; citizens can better show their support for soldiers with small, everyday efforts

At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama on, February 14. Pic/PTI

Today, the nation is understandably charged with national fervour but it should not take a tragedy of mammoth proportions to bring forth this angst and passion. Think about the soldier daily, even on days when he does not make headlines. Think about the figure on the border, or a remote outpost putting their life in danger every single day.

People in cities say they want to show that they care about our men in uniform. I say that the defence personnel do not ask for much. They only ask that their families and they be treated with respect. A soldier's old mother when she is offered a seat in public transport knows she has your respect. In fact, this should be for all the elderly, but unfortunately I see these values eroding fast in the current generation. This is just an example of how small gestures mean so much to a defence personnel's family.

A solder fights and dies for his country. His country is made up of two things: Mother Earth and the people. When we nurture nature, cut our carbon footprint, lessen pollution, we are preserving the soil he fights for, for future generations. When we do our best at work, we are doing our fundamental duty. That too is respecting the sacrifice of the soldier. We constantly shout about fundamental rights, but what about fundamental duties as citizens?

There is a great cry for revenge right now. Do not tell the army what to do. This armchair anger is not productive. People are shouting for revenge but will not like to join the defence themselves because the army is a dangerous job. The Indian army will retaliate but what, when, where and how is not supposed to be revealed now. A soldier is not afraid, he is ready to die.

Revenge is also a vicious circle, we have to try and break it by concentrating on GenNext. How many politicians have invoked the example of Lance Naik Nazir Wani, a former militant who laid down his life fighting for India in the army? The reformation of this militant, winner of two Sena gallantry medals and an Ashok Chakra (granted posthumously) must be stressed.

There were two opportunities to declare Pakistan a terrorist state. Both times Bills were placed in the Parliament. But it has not happened. Instead now, we are withdrawing a Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status on Pak which is nothing really, it has no meaning. When politicians ask for security and enjoy those privileges but visit families of militants to grieve with them, it is sending a wrong message.

So, we have to introspect about some of our politicians with their platitudes and posturing. In the end, show youth that a real commando is someone like Nasir Wani and not the so-called commando who rammed his vehicle into the army bus, blowing up our people. This is the way to change mind and hearts, if not of this generation, which may be too hardened, that of the next generation surely.



As told to Hemal Ashar

