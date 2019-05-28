Of khakis and Kolhapuris

things-to-do

Keep it stylish yet casual with this comfortable combination for the summer

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan

Khaki pants are a casual yet smart option to have in your summer wardrobe. They give an effortlessly hip look that says you aren't trying too hard. "You can pair it with ethnic wear or a stylish jacket, a simple T-shirt or a crop top," says Mumbai-based stylist Neha Panda. This makes them all the more compatible with Kolhapuri chappals, known for their casual and subtly elegant vibe. It's no wonder then that we have been spotting celebs sporting the desi-cool combo.

"Earlier, Kolhapuris were usually worn with Indian wear like a kurta or sarees. But now, teaming them up with Western outfits makes for a quirky Indo-Western style that breaks the monotony. Plus, the khakis-Kolhapuri combination caters to the sexual fluidity in outfits today," she adds. But it's important to choose the right kind of Kolhapuris if you want to avoid shoe bites, cautions Panda. "Earlier, they were only made with camel leather, but now all sorts of material is used. Choose the softest leather possible. It's a little expensive, but worth it," Panda shares, adding that a decent pair should cost '500 to '800.

Tips for women

. Team it up with a kurta, low-cut buttoned-up jacket or even a blazer. But remember it won't be a formal look.

. Don't wear them to weddings or high-end cocktail events.

. Anklets are a must with this combination. A silver beaded one would look great, especially if you add toe rings to the mix as well. Go for a pedicure before though and make sure you have painted toenails.

. Go for dark kohl eyes and nude lips. Overdoing your make-up will kill the casual vibe of the look. Don't wear diamonds or pearls; opt instead for ethnic accessories like silver or wooden bangles.

. If you're short, avoid wearing Kolhapuris as they are usually flat. But, all body types look great in this casual look.

Tips for men

. Avoid an extremely fitted T-shirt or shirt, or one that's too basic. Printed shirts with a waistcoat, or a loose linen shirt with whacky prints would look great.

£Men should wear Kolhapuris to any place where covered shoes isn't a mandate. It's stylish and comfortable and looks better than other open-toed flats.

. Accessorise with a simple and thin beaded neck piece or one with a leather element to it. But only if you want an art-y vibe.

£Wear a leather watch and not a metallic one.

. A hat for formal occasions and a cap for casual ones would be perfect. Go for earthy colours like shades of blue, military green and beige. Avoid loud shades or colours that pop as that will spoil the vibe of the look. The loudest you can get is maroon.

